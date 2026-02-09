Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Worker Killed In Dumper Accident At Khrew Cement Factory

Worker Killed In Dumper Accident At Khrew Cement Factory


2026-02-09 05:03:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar An employee was killed in an accident at a cement factory in the Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

An official said the employee, a resident of Khrew Pampore, was struck by a dumper inside the factory premises.


ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Khrew, where doctors declared him dead, the officials said, as per news agency KNO.

MENAFN09022026000215011059ID1110714343



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search