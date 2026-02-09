Worker Killed In Dumper Accident At Khrew Cement Factory

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An employee was killed in an accident at a cement factory in the Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

An official said the employee, a resident of Khrew Pampore, was struck by a dumper inside the factory premises.

He was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Khrew, where doctors declared him dead, the officials said, as per news agency KNO.