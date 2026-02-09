'Palestinian Resilience Foils Zionist Project'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti has said that Palestinian steadfastness on the ground has successfully thwarted the Zionist project.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of 17th Al Jazeera Forum, which is held in Doha from February 7 to 9, Barghouti praised the role of Qatar and its consistent support for Palestinians.“Qatar has played a major role, providing unwavering assistance in all forms, which we deeply appreciate. Egypt, too, has contributed through mediation and mobilizing Arab and Islamic efforts to influence international actors, and this support must continue,” he said.

Underlining the steadfast of the Palestinians, Barghouti said,“For 120 years, the Palestinian people have resisted and never abandoned their struggle. While forms of resistance may change, the core remains, the pursuit of freedom.

“All past uprisings, recent resistance, and ongoing actions share one goal: ending injustice and achieving freedom. This struggle will continue, and through steadfastness on the ground, the Palestinian people have already foiled the Zionist project and will persist until freedom is realized.”

He stressed that the Palestinian struggle is about more than temporary ceasefires or conflict pauses.“Our fight is for freedom, not just to stop war or achieve a truce. Every intifada, every act of resistance, and every protest aims to end oppression. No one should forget or obscure this truth,” Barghouti added.



Barghouti highlighted the urgent need for the international community to reflect on Israeli violations of international law.“Global powers must ask themselves one question: how did they allow international law to be violated and innocent people slaughtered in Gaza?” he said. He stressed that before advocating for international law elsewhere, nations must address its blatant disregard in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He warned that the world stands at a crossroads:“It will either become a lawless jungle where the strong dictate terms, or global populations must unite to restore respect for international law, currently undermined by a single dominant power.”

Discussing the situation at border crossings, Barghouti clarified that Al-Rafah remains effectively closed.“What has occurred is symbolic, theoretically it is open, but in reality, severe restrictions still limit Palestinian movement in and out. We should not be deceived by Israel's claims; opening the crossing must guarantee full freedom of movement for Palestinians,” he noted.

Barghouti also underscored the importance of the Al Jazeera Forum as a platform for dialogue.“This forum brings together thinkers and activists to exchange views on challenges facing not only Palestinians but all Arab peoples, especially amid sweeping international changes. Sharing ideas here helps formulate a strategic vision for the next stage, particularly in supporting the Palestinian struggle for freedom,” he explained.

Concluding his remarks, he urged continued international attention and solidarity.“The steadfastness of the Palestinian people is a testament to their enduring determination. The world must recognize their struggle, uphold international law, and ensure that the rights of Palestinians are fully respected,” he said.