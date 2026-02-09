Maruti Dispatches Record 5.85 Lakh Vehicles Via Railways In 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it dispatched over 5.85 lakh cars through railways last year, an year-on-year growth of 18 per cent over 2024.

The auto major said its share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, rising from 5.1 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025, significantly reducing carbon emissions, country's oil imports and easing road congestion.

“During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark eventsâ€” the inauguration of India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer,” Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The company's mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31, contributing to India's net-zero ambition by 2070, he added.

Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 destinations servicing over 600 cities pan India through a hub and spoke model.