Lucky Ali ​Marks 30 ​Years, ​Releases ​New ​Soulful ​Track

Mumbai ~ Renowned singer Lucky Ali, who has completed three decades in the music industry, is humbled by all the love he has received in his career, which he considers a gift that, he says, he didn't necessarily deserve.

Ali, known for hits such as“Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen”,“Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai”, and Bollywood tracks“Na Tum Jaano Na Hum“,“Ek Pal Ka Jeena” and“Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai“, is back with his signature soulful style with his latest single,“Tu Jaane Hai Kahan”, which is produced under the Tips music banner.

“I feel grateful to the Almighty that I've had this opportunity and the response that I've received continuously over all these decades. I don't think I deserve this. I feel it's a gift that was given, and I respect it. And that's what I've done all this time. I've not abused my career in any way. It's the greatness of the people who give you that love. You don't go expecting, 'Oh, love me',” Ali told PTI in a virtual interview.

The singer said he is aware that the love and success that he has garnered over the years are not permanent.