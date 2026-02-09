'Qatar One Of Most Inspiring Destinations For Contemporary Art, Hospitality Design'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Neel Shukla, a famous artist and senior art consultant, has described Qatar as one of the most inspiring destinations for contemporary art and hospitality design, highlighting his extensive body of work in the country and praising the vision behind Art Basel Qatar during his recent visit to Doha.

With nearly three decades of experience, Shukla runs a large art studio employing around 60 people, producing handcrafted installations using wood, metal, paper and mixed media for projects across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Shukla noted that Qatar occupies a special place in his professional journey, particularly due to its long-term commitment to culture, heritage and design.



HBKU event stresses ethical frameworks for AI in education Envoy highlights deepening Japan-Qatar partnership

Read Also

Over the past 15 years, Shukla has been closely involved in several hospitality projects in Qatar, working hand-in-hand with architects and designers to ensure art is seamlessly integrated into the overall architectural narrative.

Among his most significant works is Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha, which he described as his most iconic project in the country to date.

For the Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers Doha, Shukla and his team produced and installed approximately 8,000 artworks across guest rooms, corridors and public areas.

“I've been involved with this project almost six or seven years. Every single artwork marries the heritage of the region,” he explained.

“We drew inspiration from sadu weaving techniques, reinterpreting traditional Qatari craftsmanship through contemporary materials and palettes that echo the hotel's flooring and architectural details.”

Each piece was carefully designed to complement the hotel's interiors, colour palettes and materials. Many of the works draw inspiration from Qatari heritage, particularly traditional weaving and sadhu techniques, reinterpreted in a modern and refined context.

“Art in a hotel cannot be random,” Shukla explained, noting that every artwork must align with the space it occupies. Beyond wall pieces, his contributions also include sculptural installations and bespoke lighting elements, as well as organic, tree-inspired artworks created from carved wood and preserved natural materials. These works are engineered to withstand the demands of high-traffic, five-star hospitality environments.

Shukla's regional portfolio extends beyond Qatar to Saudi Arabia, where he has completed luxury hospitality projects in the Red Sea development, as well as landmark works in Dubai, including the Royal Atlantis, which he described as one of the largest and most complex projects of his career.

At Art Basel Qatar, Shukla was thoroughly impressed by the fair's unique integration with its surroundings.

Unlike traditional art shows held in convention centres, Basel Qatar takes place in the architecturally stunning Msheireb Downtown Doha, where high ceilings and natural light create an ideal setting for viewing monumental works.

“The entire ecosystem fits so beautifully well with what's been showcased,” he observes.

“When you see some of the monumental pieces which are 20 years from the Biennale showcased there, there's justice. Buyers from all over the world can see the art in its real reality, what it would be in their home.”

Shukla walked the fair multiple times, logging 16,000 steps and experiencing the exhibition through different perspectives alongside groups from Mexico, Germany, and UBS curators.

His personal highlight was encountering a Basquiat piece on repurposed wood panels, valued at over 40 million dollars, displayed without barriers.“To showcase that in a complete open environment, where you get to be that close to that piece, is phenomenal,” he marvels.

The fair's arrival in Qatar represents the culmination of years of cultural investment.“I remember coming here seven or eight years ago, seeing the master plan of Msheireb,” Shukla recalls.“For Art Basel to be part of that whole ecosystem is a testament to what they were trying to achieve. This formula cannot be replicated anywhere else.”

Shukla said Art Basel Qatar reflects years of strategic planning and investment, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global cultural hub. At a time when technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping creative industries, he believes such platforms are vital in celebrating human craftsmanship, creativity and cultural dialogue.