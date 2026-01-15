403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany to send deploy soldiers to Greenland for reconnaissance mission
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to dispatch a small military contingent to Greenland as part of a joint reconnaissance effort, according to official statements released on Wednesday.
A total of 13 German soldiers are scheduled to travel to the Arctic territory this week aboard a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft. The flight is set to depart on Thursday morning and will head to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, carrying a team tasked with assessing conditions on the ground, as stated by reports.
According to official statements, the mission is intended to evaluate the regional security environment and determine how Germany could potentially contribute to supporting Denmark’s security needs. As outlined in the announcement, "The goal is to explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region, for example for maritime surveillance capabilities."
The deployment was initiated following a request from Denmark and will involve participation from several European partner countries, though details about the specific nations involved were not disclosed.
This reconnaissance effort comes at a time of heightened political strain between the United States and European countries, following recent remarks by President Donald Trump regarding Greenland. He has repeatedly argued that the territory should be "in the hands of the US" as a strategic measure against perceived threats from Russia and China.
After high-level meetings in Washington, Danish officials acknowledged that discussions with US counterparts had not led to a shift in Washington’s stance. One senior official stated that they "didn't manage to change American position" on the issue.
Concerns over sovereignty were also emphasized, with Danish representatives stressing that "For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable.”
The discussions took place amid continued diplomatic engagement involving US and Greenlandic officials, reflecting ongoing international attention on the future and security of the autonomous Danish territory.
A total of 13 German soldiers are scheduled to travel to the Arctic territory this week aboard a German Air Force A400M transport aircraft. The flight is set to depart on Thursday morning and will head to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, carrying a team tasked with assessing conditions on the ground, as stated by reports.
According to official statements, the mission is intended to evaluate the regional security environment and determine how Germany could potentially contribute to supporting Denmark’s security needs. As outlined in the announcement, "The goal is to explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region, for example for maritime surveillance capabilities."
The deployment was initiated following a request from Denmark and will involve participation from several European partner countries, though details about the specific nations involved were not disclosed.
This reconnaissance effort comes at a time of heightened political strain between the United States and European countries, following recent remarks by President Donald Trump regarding Greenland. He has repeatedly argued that the territory should be "in the hands of the US" as a strategic measure against perceived threats from Russia and China.
After high-level meetings in Washington, Danish officials acknowledged that discussions with US counterparts had not led to a shift in Washington’s stance. One senior official stated that they "didn't manage to change American position" on the issue.
Concerns over sovereignty were also emphasized, with Danish representatives stressing that "For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable.”
The discussions took place amid continued diplomatic engagement involving US and Greenlandic officials, reflecting ongoing international attention on the future and security of the autonomous Danish territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment