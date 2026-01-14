Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law, Mobilization Until May 3

2026-01-14 07:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, 330 MPs supported Bill No. 14366 "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On Extension of the Period of Martial Law in Ukraine.'"

Meanwhile, Bill No. 14367 "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On Extension of the Period of General Mobilization'" received 312 votes.

Accordingly, the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended until May 3, 2026.

Read also: President: War with Russia to end when Ukraine receives security guarantees

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That same day, martial law was introduced and general mobilization was announced, initially until March 26.

Subsequently, the parliament has extended martial law and mobilization 18 times.

UkrinForm

