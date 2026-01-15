403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Embassy in Qatar issues security advisory for personnel
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Doha on Wednesday issued a security advisory urging Americans in Qatar to “exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to Al Udeid Airbase.” The embassy recommended that all US citizens in the country follow the same guidance.
Reports indicate that the United States has begun relocating some personnel from Middle Eastern bases following warnings from Iranian officials that American installations could be targeted if Washington carries out military strikes against Iran. Qatar confirmed that some staff have left Al Udeid Air Base due to rising regional tensions.
The embassy stated that it continues to monitor the situation closely. “At this time, U.S. Embassy staffing and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal,” the advisory said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump commented on the unrest in Iran, saying that killings of protesters are reportedly “stopping” and did not rule out possible US military action. “We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. We’ll watch and see what happens,” he said.
Trump has repeatedly expressed support for protesters in Iran, where authorities’ crackdown is reported to have caused thousands of casualties. Iranian officials, in turn, have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism.”
No official casualty or detainee figures have been released by Iranian authorities. Human rights organizations estimate that at least 2,500 people, including both protesters and security personnel, have been killed, with more than 1,100 others injured.
Reports indicate that the United States has begun relocating some personnel from Middle Eastern bases following warnings from Iranian officials that American installations could be targeted if Washington carries out military strikes against Iran. Qatar confirmed that some staff have left Al Udeid Air Base due to rising regional tensions.
The embassy stated that it continues to monitor the situation closely. “At this time, U.S. Embassy staffing and operations are unchanged, and consular services continue as normal,” the advisory said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump commented on the unrest in Iran, saying that killings of protesters are reportedly “stopping” and did not rule out possible US military action. “We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. We’ll watch and see what happens,” he said.
Trump has repeatedly expressed support for protesters in Iran, where authorities’ crackdown is reported to have caused thousands of casualties. Iranian officials, in turn, have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism.”
No official casualty or detainee figures have been released by Iranian authorities. Human rights organizations estimate that at least 2,500 people, including both protesters and security personnel, have been killed, with more than 1,100 others injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment