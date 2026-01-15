Radisson Blu Hotel And Residences To Open In RAK Central By 2029

The landmark mixed-use hospitality development will introduce a new Radisson Blu address to Ras Al Khaimah's emerging financial hub, with an anticipated opening in 2029

Published: Thu 15 Jan 2026, 9:38 AM

Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with BNW Developments, has announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, RAK Central and Radisson Blu Residences, RAK Central, a landmark mixed-use hospitality project in Ras Al Khaimah set to open in 2029. The signing introduces a new Radisson Blu address to a fast-evolving part of the UAE, further expanding the Group's footprint in the emirate.

Set within RAK Central, a large-scale mixed-use destination planned as a future financial hub for Ras Al Khaimah, the project will sit at the heart of a 3.1 million sq ft master development integrating commercial, financial, residential, and recreational spaces. The site is strategically located near Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, with direct connectivity to the E11 highway - the UAE's longest road linking Ras Al Khaimah to the other emirates-and convenient access to key resorts and visitor attractions.

“Our first RAK Central project announcement in collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group is a strategic milestone for BNW Developments. RAK Central is set to become the heartbeat of Ras Al Khaimah, and we are proud to be part of its transformation with a project of this scale,” said Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments.“By integrating high-end residences with a flagship hotel, we are offering investors and residents an asset class that is commercially resilient and internationally coveted. We are focused on delivering a development that sets a new benchmark for branded living in the UAE.”

Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, managing director and co-founder of BNW Developments, added:“At BNW Developments, we do not merely build structures; we curate lifestyles that redefine the living experience. Bringing the prestigious Radisson Blu brand to RAK Central reflects our pursuit of excellence and our conviction that Ras Al Khaimah is poised for global prominence. This project represents the convergence of iconic design and world-class service, creating a destination where business meets luxury at the core of the emirate's new financial frontier.”

“This signing reflects our ambition to continue growing our hotel and branded residential offering across the region, particularly in high-potential destinations within the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah stands out for its strong infrastructure pipeline, investment momentum, and expanding mix of demand drivers,” said Elie Milky, chief development officer, Middle East, North Africa, Cyprus and Greece, Radisson Hotel Group.“We are especially grateful to BNW Developments as we embark on this new venture together.”

Radisson Blu Hotel, RAK Central will feature 361 keys in a newly built property positioned above retail and cinema offerings, creating a vibrant day-to-night destination. Facilities will cater to both business and leisure travellers, including five food and beverage outlets, a rooftop terrace and pool bar, meeting and events spaces, a spa and gym, a Business Class lounge, and a kids' club.

Adjacent to the hotel, Radisson Blu Residences, RAK Central will comprise 222 branded residences, with residents benefiting from hotel-delivered services, operational efficiencies, and consistent guest experience standards, alongside food and beverage synergies across the wider development.

Radisson Blu is Radisson Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, known for its contemporary design, stylish spaces, and the brand's signature“Yes I Can!” service philosophy. The signing strengthens Radisson Hotel Group's UAE portfolio and supports its focus on strategically located, commercially resilient assets that cater to multiple demand segments, including corporate, MICE, leisure, and extended stays.

Branded residences continue to be among the fastest-growing real estate segments in the Gulf, as buyers increasingly seek homes that combine everyday comfort with the assurance of a trusted hospitality brand. Professionally managed services, consistent standards, and access to hotel-style amenities are emerging as key differentiators in major urban markets.

Radisson Hotel Group currently has over 100 hotels in operation and under development across the Middle East. This latest signing reinforces the Group's long-term commitment to the region and its strategy of diversifying across hotels, resorts, and branded residential offerings.

