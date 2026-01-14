US Conducts Extended Reconnaissance Near Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States has been conducting reconnaissance operations in the direction of Iran, primarily over the Strait of Hormuz, for more than 12 hours, according to recent imagery, Azernews reports.

Such operations are part of a long-standing US military presence in the region, aimed at ensuring the free flow of oil and deterring potential threats to commercial shipping from Iran. While these patrols are routine, they continue to be a source of tension between Washington and Tehran.

This comes amid growing international scrutiny over Iran's handling of the unrest.

"To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting," the US President said during a speech in Michigan on Tuesday.

Trump warns of 'very strong action' if Iran executes protesters as more than 2,400 reported killed

Trump urged Iranians to "take over institutions" and to remember the names of "killers and abusers" - as they will "pay a very big price".

Reviving his vow that the US would come to the rescue of Iranian civilians protesting against the government, he also pledged that "help is on the way".

A similar pattern had been seen during the 2011 Libyan crisis, the U.S. and NATO conducted extensive aerial surveillance and no-fly zone enforcement over Libyan airspace for months, including intelligence-gathering on Gaddafi's forces, before launching full-scale military operations. In both cases, the intelligence and reconnaissance phase preceded or accompanied broader strategic pressure, although in Libya it eventually led to direct intervention, while in the Strait of Hormuz it is mainly deterrence and monitoring as it seems for now.

Key details of the operations:

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, oversees maritime operations in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz. Its responsibilities include surveillance, safeguarding navigational rights, and responding to regional threats.

U.S. naval vessels and reconnaissance aircraft, such as the P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton drones, routinely operate in international airspace and waters around the Strait.

Patrols have intensified following Iranian attempts to seize merchant vessels in recent years. The U.S. military presence is intended to discourage disruptions to this critical energy chokepoint.

Such activities have led to clashes in the past. In June 2019, Iranian forces shot down a U.S. RQ-4A Global Hawk surveillance drone, with both countries disputing whether it had entered Iranian airspace.

In early 2026, heightened U.S. reconnaissance activity, including drones and aerial refueling tankers, signals a sustained focus on monitoring Iranian movements amid broader regional tensions.

The U.S. maintains that these operations are conducted in accordance with international law to support regional security, while Iran often views them as provocative incursions into its territory.