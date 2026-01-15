403
G7 nations denounce use of violence against protestors in Iran
(MENAFN) The G7 countries on Wednesday strongly condemned what they described as the “deliberate use of violence, killing of protestors” in Iran and warned that further measures could be imposed if the crackdown continues.
The statement came amid ongoing protests that began in late December, triggered by worsening economic conditions and the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial.
In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU foreign policy chief expressed that they are “gravely concerned” about the situation surrounding the anti-government demonstrations.
The ministers said, “We strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities’ brutal repression of the Iranian people, who have been bravely voicing legitimate aspirations for a better life, dignity and freedom, since the end of December 2025.”
They called on Iranian authorities “to exercise full restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Iran’s citizens.”
The statement also noted that the G7 remains ready to enforce additional restrictive measures if Iran continues “to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations.”
