Italy’s PM Arrives in Tokyo for Talks
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni began a three-day working visit to Japan on Thursday, coinciding with the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two Group of Seven nations.
Meloni will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday for formal talks, with both leaders signaling plans to elevate bilateral ties. In a joint statement, they stressed their belief that the two countries "share a responsibility to help shape the future international order."
The meeting marks Takaichi’s first engagement with a European leader since she assumed office last October. Video footage published by media showed Japanese lawmaker Arfiya Eri greeting Meloni upon her arrival in Tokyo.
Strategic Agenda
Officials say discussions will span bilateral, regional, and global issues, including defense cooperation. The two governments are expected to review progress on trilateral collaboration with the UK to develop a next-generation fighter jet under the Global Combat Air Program.
Japanese social media has dubbed the encounter the “SanaMelo Summit,” a rare convergence of two Conservative female leaders, according to Japan Forward.
Meloni’s visit also coincides with her birthday. She last traveled to Japan in early 2024 for talks with then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Economic and Diplomatic Ties
Trade between the two nations has steadily expanded, with Japan ranking as Italy’s third-largest partner in Asia. Bilateral commerce now totals roughly $11.6 billion.
In a joint opinion piece published Thursday by Nikkei Asia, the leaders wrote: "We also share normative and institutional principles ... to defend a free, fair and open international order, in a context marked by instability, strategic competition and revisionist pressures that undermine shared rules."
They further emphasized: "Italy and Japan are determined to build a future of security, peace, prosperity, and stability."
"Our bilateral strategic convergence is reflected in our commitment to strengthen coordination within the main multilateral organizations and fora, from the G7 to the United Nations, and to uphold an international order based on shared rules and the rule of law," the statement added.
Regional Tour
Meloni arrived in Japan from Oman and is scheduled to continue her diplomatic tour with an official visit to South Korea over the weekend.
