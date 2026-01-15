Dubai To Organise World's Largest Virtual Sign Language Class

The world's largest unified virtual sign language class is all set to be held this month in Dubai, in a landmark global initiative. The event aims to set a Guinness World Record.

Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA) will organise the class on January 21, 2026.

The unique event forms part of the "Dubai Communicates in Sign Language" initiative, launched by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, in October 2025.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai's CDA, said the event reflects the UAE's vision of an inclusive society and Dubai's drive to become a friendly city for People of Determination.

“Organising the world's largest virtual sign language class marks a significant milestone that reflects the UAE's deeply rooted vision for building an inclusive society," she said, adding that it supports efforts to empower People of Determination to play a more active role in society and the economy.

She said sign language is central to communication with the deaf community and urged broad participation to help build“bridges of communication and inclusion” and reinforce Dubai's position as a global model for inclusive and sustainable cities.

The initiative seeks to strengthen social inclusion by improving access to services for people with hearing disabilities across government and private sector entities. It also aims to integrate sign language into everyday interactions within key facilities.

The authority invites all government and private entities, universities and schools, and all society members, including citizens and residents, to participate in this historic event and be part of this global achievement.

Through participation in the unified virtual class, each individual will contribute to breaking the world record, while at the same time enhancing community awareness of Emirati Sign Language and supporting the hearing-impaired community and People of Determination.

Those interested in participating can register through the home page of the 'Dubai Communicates in Sign Language' website (), which provides detailed instructions on how to join the unified virtual lesson. Participants from all over the world can also join the event.