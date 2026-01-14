900 Km Fried Rice Story: Chinese Father Quits Job Over Daughter's Taste Of Home Craving

Dhaka: A father in China quit his job and traveled 900 km north to open a food stall near his daughter's university, following her complaints that food at the canteen lacked "taste of home." The father-daughter's heartwarming story received widespread attention across social media networks in China.

Li Bingdi is a second-year student at Jilin Normal University in Siping, Jilin province, northeastern China. Over the years, since her enrollment at the university, she kept complaining that the food at her university canteen was unhygienic and that it missed the "taste of home."

One day, her father resigned from his job at a barbecue restaurant in Tianjin, 900 km south of Siping, and went to southern China to learn to cook fried rice and noodles. Later, he rented a stall near his daughter's university and started his fried rice and noodles business.







On the first day, Li Senior could sell only seven servings of cooked rice and made a very small profit. His income was lower than CNY 70, equivalent to USD 10, which his daughter made that day tutoring a young student.

This made Li Junior feel very sorry for her father, and she posted the story on her university's social media platform. The story highlighted her father's efforts to provide hygienic food and asked for advice on improving the business.

Surprisingly, the next day, many people, including students and teachers from her university and residents of nearby neighborhoods, flocked to her father's stall, forming a long queue. Some customers even placed multiple orders to support his business.

Now, the business is running well, and Li Junior spends most of her spare time helping her father. She said her father did not make huge profits. Instead, he just makes a living so that he can look after Li Junior and support himself.







Li junior lost her mother a few years earlier due to leukemia. Since then the father and daughter have formed an inseparable bond. She recalled when she was choosing a university, she was uncertain which city she would go to, but her father assured her wherever she went, he would follow. Finally, he has fulfilled his promise.

This story of a father's love for his daughter went viral within months, and social media users shared their love and admiration for Li Junior and her father. One of them said the dishes were definitely hygienic, because he prepared them for her daughter.

