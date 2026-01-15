Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council To Meet Thursday For 'Briefing' On Iran

2026-01-15 04:37:49
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UN Security Council is slated to meet Thursday afternoon for "a briefing on the situation in Iran," according to a spokesperson for the Somali presidency.

The scheduling note said the briefing was requested by the United States.

MENAFN15012026000049011007ID1110602289



Khaleej Times

