403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council To Meet Thursday For 'Briefing' On Iran
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
The UN Security Council is slated to meet Thursday afternoon for "a briefing on the situation in Iran," according to a spokesperson for the Somali presidency.
The scheduling note said the briefing was requested by the United States.Recommended For You 'Arabic in crisis': Dubai billionaire says language must be taught 'properly' in schools
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment