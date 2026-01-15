403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minneapolis orders federal agents withdrawal after man got shot
(MENAFN) The city of Minneapolis demanded on Wednesday that federal immigration officers leave both the city and state immediately after an incident in which a federal agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg during an enforcement operation, as stated by reports.
In a statement, municipal officials said, "The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support."
According to authorities, the officer was assaulted while attempting to make an arrest. Officials described that the incident occurred during a targeted traffic stop when the suspect fled in a vehicle, crashed into a parked car, and then ran on foot. A confrontation followed in which two other individuals allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. Fearing for his safety, the agent fired a defensive shot that struck the suspect in the leg.
Both the agent and the wounded individual were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the two others involved in the alleged attack were detained after barricading themselves inside a nearby apartment, as stated by reports.
The Department of Homeland Security criticized local leaders, claiming, "This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and federal law enforcement officers."
The episode has further fueled tensions surrounding federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, as officials and community leaders continue to debate the presence and role of federal agents in the city.
In a statement, municipal officials said, "The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support."
According to authorities, the officer was assaulted while attempting to make an arrest. Officials described that the incident occurred during a targeted traffic stop when the suspect fled in a vehicle, crashed into a parked car, and then ran on foot. A confrontation followed in which two other individuals allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. Fearing for his safety, the agent fired a defensive shot that struck the suspect in the leg.
Both the agent and the wounded individual were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the two others involved in the alleged attack were detained after barricading themselves inside a nearby apartment, as stated by reports.
The Department of Homeland Security criticized local leaders, claiming, "This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and federal law enforcement officers."
The episode has further fueled tensions surrounding federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, as officials and community leaders continue to debate the presence and role of federal agents in the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment