Lavrov says Russia is willing to discuss Ukraine with Witkoff
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to receive American representatives involved in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Lavrov addressed reports suggesting that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could soon travel to Russia. He indicated that Moscow would welcome such a visit and showed openness to renewed dialogue. Emphasizing Russia’s position, he stated, "I am sure that if they show such interest, this interest will be met with understanding."
Lavrov characterized earlier discussions between President Vladimir Putin and the US envoys as constructive and focused, noting that the exchanges were "serious, specific, aimed at understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and agreeing on ways to overcome these root causes." According to his remarks, Moscow would also be keen to hear the US officials’ assessments following their contacts with what he referred to as Europe’s so-called "coalition of the willing."
Reflecting on previous diplomatic engagements, Lavrov said past interactions had demonstrated a degree of alignment on certain strategic concerns. He explained, "From our previous contacts with the US, starting with the Anchorage summit and during subsequent engagements with Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, we see that the US understands the unfeasibility of such a scenario and wants to prevent any attempt to bring Ukraine into NATO."
The two American envoys last held talks with President Putin in Moscow in December, and discussions are reportedly ongoing around a US-backed, 20-point framework aimed at ending the conflict that has persisted since February 2022.
Turning to Europe, Lavrov accused European states of obstructing peace efforts, claiming they are instead preparing for confrontation with Russia. He also commented on a US operation involving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing the action as "illegal" and asserting that it undermines international norms and principles long promoted by Washington.
Lavrov concluded by calling on the United States to commit to agreements that would be fully implemented and respected by all parties involved, according to statements cited by reports.
