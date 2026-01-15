Two Stabbed To Death In Separate Incidents Delhi Police Launches Probe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) In a alarming reflection of the law and order situation in the national Capital, two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi, officials said on Thursday, adding that investigations are underway in both cases.

In the first incident, a notorious criminal was stabbed to death in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, aged around 40.

Police said he was found lying in a pool of blood near a public toilet in Block-18 of Kalyanpuri.

Mukesh was rushed to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

East District Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania said a case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident.

"The police are making efforts to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area," DCP Dhania said, adding that investigators are also questioning family members of the deceased to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway after registering a murder case, police said.

The deceased's wife, Monica, told police that Mukesh had left home after dinner at around 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday. She said the family received information about an hour later that he had been found injured near the public toilet in Block-18 of Kalyanpuri.

Mukesh's uncle, Raju, said the family was informed that he had been stabbed and taken to hospital, where he later died during treatment. He said the family wants the police to take strict legal action in the matter.

Police said efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused, and further details in the case are awaited.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man, identified as Ranjan, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in the JJ Colony area of Bawana in north Delhi.

Police said an investigation has been initiated in this case as well.

Further details in the Bawana incident are awaited as police continue their probe.

The latest incidents come close on the heels of a series of violent stabbings on New Year's evening, when three people were killed in back-to-back attacks in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Mongolpuri and Sultanpuri areas.

Those incidents claimed the lives of a tailor, a rickshaw driver and a 15-year-old boy, raising concerns over street violence in the national Capital.