Colombia's Petro Set for Meeting with Trump


2026-01-15 02:41:22
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that his scheduled sit-down with US President Donald Trump will occur Feb. 3 at the White House.

During a cabinet session, Petro revealed that narcotics enforcement will dominate the bilateral agenda.

Trump disclosed last week the two heads of state would convene at the White House following a telephone exchange with Petro, though no specific date had been provided at that time.

The phone call between Trump and Petro triggered a dramatic de-escalation of hostilities, with both leaders offering mutual praise and finalizing meeting arrangements.

The Trump administration imposed penalties on Petro and family members in October, alleging ties to drug cartels—accusations the Colombian leader has categorically rejected.

