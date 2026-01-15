Bengal Govt To Comply With ECI Directive To Transfer Officers Serving Over Three Years In Same Post

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) Following instructions from the Election Commission, the West Bengal government has decided to transfer police officers who have been in their posts for three years or more. A state secretariat official said on Thursday that a formal notification in this regard is likely to be issued soon.

This directive will apply to those who are serving in their home district or have been in the same position for an extended period. This directive has already been sent to all senior police officers, an official said.

According to the Election Commission's guidelines of December 21, 2023, and December 23, 2008, police officers of the rank of Sub-Inspector who fall under the specified criteria must be transferred.

According to state government sources, senior IPS officers have been given the responsibility to oversee the process of transfer of officers in their respective zones.

It was learnt that the ADG and IGP of South Bengal will oversee the Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, and Howrah Police Commissionerates in addition to their own responsibilities.

The ADG and IGP of the Western Zone will be in charge of the Asansol-Durgapur and Chandannagar Police Commissionerates, in addition to their own area. The IGP of the North Bengal region will oversee the Siliguri Police Commissionerate along with their own area.

The directive further says that the instructions of the Election Commission must be followed meticulously. If any clarification or explanation is needed, one must contact the ADG and IGP (Legal), West Bengal, or the ADG and IGP (Law and Order) without delay.

After all transfer orders have been issued, a report on the steps taken must be submitted to the Police Directorate and the relevant higher authorities by January 24.

Meanwhile, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bengal's electoral rolls is in its final stage. Amidst all this, the state government has issued orders for the transfer of police officers in accordance with the Election Commission's directives.