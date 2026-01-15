Calm Restored In Hyderabad's Puranapul After Communal Tension Owaisi Tours Area

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Puranapul area of Hyderabad following vandalism by unidentified persons at a place of worship and the subsequent attack on a nearby shrine.

Ten people, including an inspector and a few constables, were injured in the stone pelting, and several vehicles were damaged late on Wednesday night.

Trouble started after unidentified persons tore a flexi at Puranapul temple. Following the incident, a crowd gathered and raised slogans, triggering tension.

They attacked a nearby shrine of another community and vandalised the graves. They also damaged a religious flag.

The mob set afire a two-wheeler and damaged a few other vehicles, bringing traffic to a halt at the busy intersection on the banks of the Musi River.

The mob also resorted to stone pelting, injuring police personnel. There was also a clash between two groups.

As the situation was slipping out of control, police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed the mob. Additional police forces rushed to the spot to prevent further violence.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Deputy Commissioners of Police from Charminar, Golconda and Rajendra Nagar, DCP, Task Force rushed to the area.

Additional Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal told media persons that they received information around 11.30 p.m. (Wednesday) that a few anti-social elements entered the temple near Puranapul and tried to tear the flexi. After the incident, some people gathered near the temple.

The Additional Commissioner said the senior officials, including DCPs and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, rushed with the force and dispersed the group of people.

“We have registered a case under the appropriate sections. We got some clues about the persons involved. Our police people are working on that,” he said, adding that the situation was completely under control.

The Additional Commissioner said action would be taken against the miscreants.

Following the incident, police stepped up patrolling in Puranapul and the surrounding areas. Police appealed to people not to believe any rumours.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi visited Puranapul on Thursday morning. He urged police to take stringent action against miscreants involved in vandalism and violence.

The BJP alleged that the deity of the Goddess and Shivaji dhwaj were desecrated at Puranapul.“An organised and systematic desecration of Hindu temples is underway in Telangana. Congress government to protect its vote bank has allowed these extremist forces to take over the state,” reads a post by Telangana BJP's official handle on X.

State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao alleged that another temple was desecrated under Congress rule in Telangana.“Whether it is Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, Katta Maisamma Temple in Safilguda or Temple in Puranapool, Extremists have taken over Telangana with Congress govt in deep sleep - they know Congress can never act against it's Vote Bank, hence the Temple Desecration spree. While the pseudo seculars have maintained radio silence over the issue, BJP will stand resolutely and fight with unwavering determination to safeguard our temples,” he posted on X.