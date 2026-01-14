Used Car Imports To Ukraine Surge 24% In 2025 Ukrautoprom

MENAFN - UkrinForm) These figures come from the Ukrautoprom Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Over 77% of all passenger cars added to the domestic fleet last year were used vehicles imported from abroad. In 2025, Ukrainians purchased 274,300 such cars, 24% more than a year earlier,” the statement reads.

The average age of imported used cars was 8.4 years.

By fuel type, gasoline vehicles accounted for the largest share of this market segment at 43%. Electric vehicles made up 31%, diesel cars 18%, hybrids 5%, and vehicles with LPG systems 3%.

Among the most popular models were the Volkswagen Golf (12,812 units), Tesla Model Y (10,683), Tesla Model 3 (9,348), Renault Megane (8,379), and Skoda Octavia (7,754).

As previously reported, Ukrainians purchased more than 110,000 electric vehicles in 2025, twice as many as in the previous year, of which 79% were used.

Photo credit: freepik