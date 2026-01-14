Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cineplex

Cineplex


2026-01-14 03:13:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:18 AM EST - Cineplex: Announced today that, starting January 20, its $5 Tuesdays return for a limited time, running through February 24, giving Canadians a reason to turn a winter weeknight into a memorable night out. Cineplex shares T are trading down $0.44 at $10.45.

MENAFN14012026000212011056ID1110600391



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search