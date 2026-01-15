403
Armenia Receives Four Convicts from Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday that Azerbaijan has handed over four individuals to Armenia through the Hakari Bridge crossing, marking a significant development in the fragile peace process between the two South Caucasus nations.
“Gevorg Sujyan, Davit Davtyan, Viken Euljekjian and Vagif Khachatryan were just handed over via the Hakari Bridge by the relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the corresponding authorities of the Republic of Armenia and are now on Armenian territory,” Pashinyan said in a statement posted on Facebook.
In a subsequent update, Pashinyan noted that Sujyan, Davtyan and Euljekjian showed no health issues after preliminary checks, while Khachatryan’s condition was assessed as “satisfactory.” All four are being transferred to Yerevan.
Azerbaijan has not officially commented, but a news agency reported the handover was conducted “in accordance with the bilateral agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in line with the principles of humanitarianism.”
According to the news agency, the men had been convicted under Azerbaijan’s criminal code and were serving sentences. The agency described the exchange as “one of the practical outcomes of the peace established” between Baku and Yerevan.
“During their detention in Azerbaijan, the transferred individuals’ rights were fully ensured, and their health conditions and detention conditions met international standards. The convicts were also subjected to medical examinations prior to being sent to Armenia, which confirmed that their health conditions were normal,” the report said.
It added: “Among them, Vagif Khachaturyan, whose health condition was not satisfactory, was provided with all necessary medical assistance and remained under constant medical supervision.”
The transfer comes months after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a declaration at the White House in August, alongside US President Donald Trump, pledging to end decades of hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.
