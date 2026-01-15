403
US highlights Turkey’s contribution to Gaza peace efforts
(MENAFN) A US official on Wednesday praised Türkiye’s contribution to achieving the Gaza ceasefire, saying the country “has played a very integral role in getting to this ceasefire” as the US plan for the territory enters its second stage.
“And President Trump is very grateful to that,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official noted that Turkish leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and intelligence director Ibrahim Kalin, “have all been very intimately involved, and they've done an incredible job really working with us, and we think it's very important to have them involved.”
According to the official, the US hopes to see “Turkey and Israel start to rebuild their relationship. And that's something that we believe can happen.”
The remarks followed an announcement by the US special envoy that the ceasefire plan is moving to its second phase, focusing on demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.
“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” the envoy said in a statement on US social media platform X.
He stressed that the US expects Hamas to fully comply with the agreement, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.” “Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” he added.
