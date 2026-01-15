403
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar back new Palestinian Gaza committee
(MENAFN) Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar have welcomed the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic committee to oversee the Gaza Strip, led by Dr. Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath, calling it an “important development” aimed at enhancing stability and addressing humanitarian needs in the territory.
The three countries, acting as mediators, expressed hope that the committee’s formation would support the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan announced by US President Donald Trump, “thereby contributing to consolidating the truce and preventing a renewed escalation,” according to a joint statement released by Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
The statement also stressed the importance of all parties fully complying with the agreement to achieve lasting peace and establish conditions for Gaza’s reconstruction, fulfilling the Palestinian people’s aspirations “for security, stability, and a dignified life.”
The committee is part of a US-proposed plan to govern Gaza following Israel’s war on the territory, which resulted in over 71,000 deaths across two years. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 10, 2025.
US envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of phase two of the plan, which transitions from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction. He said the second phase establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and initiates efforts to rebuild the territory.
