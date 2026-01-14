Toyota Fortuner Prices Increase - Here's How The New And Old Pricelists Stack Up
The price of the Toyota Fortuner, one of the most popular large SUVs, has gone up. Its price has now increased by up to ₹74,000.
Toyota recently hiked its vehicle prices in India, affecting the popular Fortuner. The price has increased by up to ₹74,000, with hikes from ₹51,000 based on the variant.
The Fortuner's price is up by a max of ₹74,000, and the Legender variant by ₹71,000. The 4x4 variants saw the biggest jump. The entry-level manual variant got a ₹51,000 hike.
The cheapest automatic variant's price is up by ₹55,000. The top GRS variant sees the highest hike of ₹74,000. It's a 7-seater SUV with 4x4, and its popularity continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment