Toyota Fortuner Prices Increase - Here's How The New And Old Pricelists Stack Up

The Fortuner's price is up by a max of ₹74,000, and the Legender variant by ₹71,000. The 4x4 variants saw the biggest jump. The entry-level manual variant got a ₹51,000 hike.

The cheapest automatic variant's price is up by ₹55,000. The top GRS variant sees the highest hike of ₹74,000. It's a 7-seater SUV with 4x4, and its popularity continues.