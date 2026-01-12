Racing Across Frozen Rivers, Uniting Youth Worldwide: A Glimpse Into HIT's Inaugural Ice Dragon Boat Race With Oxford And Cambridge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HARBIN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2026 – On 10 January, the inaugural“HIT-Cambridge-Oxford Cup” Ice Dragon Boat International Friendship Race was held in Harbin, China's“Ice City”. Fourteen teams participated, representing University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), other C9 League universities, as well as institutions from Hong Kong and Macao, competing in this exhilarating event.

“This is incredible!” said Edward Townsend, a Cambridge student, his cheeks rosy from the cold wind and his eyes gleaming with excitement after an intense ice dragon boat race.“In the UK, the lowest temperature is around -5°C, but here it's over -20°C. At first, we had no idea about ice dragon boating, but it's more than just physical; it's a test of teamwork. We've rowed on the River Cam, but this is our first time racing dragon boats on ice in China.”

“The biggest challenge is the technique difference. Ice dragon boating tests your core and upper body, while water rowing is more about the legs,” said Daniel Foran from Oxford.“But this challenge brought us closer as a team, and the HIT coaches were incredibly supportive, showing us how to use our strength effectively.”

“Ice dragon boating has really shown me how sports can bring the world closer, making distance feel almost irrelevant,” said Na Boshi, a student at HIT who is competing in his third ice dragon boat race.“In the past, the event was mainly an opportunity to connect with students and faculty from other C9 universities in China. This year, however, it felt even more exciting, as we welcomed teams from Oxford, Cambridge, and universities in Hong Kong and Macao. HIT's athletic programmes are becoming increasingly international, creating an incredible platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning.”

“In Chinese culture, the dragon boat symbolises unity, progress, and excellence, values that resonate with the British ideals of courage, courtesy, and responsibility,” said Chen Jie, HIT Party Secretary.“Although China and the UK are at opposite ends of the Eurasian continent, this event bridges Oxford and Cambridge's century-old rowing tradition with HIT's engineering legacy and fosters cultural understanding between our youth.”

Beyond the competition, the cultural exchange was equally vibrant. Participants had the chance to visit Harbin Ice-Snow World, feed Siberian tigers up close, taste traditional Northeast Chinese cuisine, and explore the century-old Chinese Baroque district. These immersive experiences gave the foreign students a new and deeper understanding of China.

As a leading engineering university in China, HIT's hosting of the event was more than a sports competition; it was an effort to explore new pathways for opening up higher education in today's complex international landscape.