Musk Plans to Publicly Release X Algorithm within Seven Days
(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk announced plans to publicly release a new algorithm controlling his US-based social media platform X, promising unprecedented transparency into content moderation and recommendation systems.
"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days," Musk announced on his platform.
He indicated that revisions would be deployed every four weeks with comprehensive developer documentation detailing the modifications.
The European Commission last week decided to extend a retention order placed on X last year concerning its algorithms and the spread of illegal material, prolonging the mandate through the end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Thursday.
Paris prosecutors last July launched an investigation into X over alleged algorithm manipulation and improper data collection, which the platform dismissed as a politically driven investigation threatening free speech.
The announcement arrives as Musk faces mounting pressure over the Grok AI chatbot, linked to X, which enables users to create deepfake digital manipulations of images, including both women and children.
Confronting intense backlash, the manipulation feature was subsequently limited to paying subscribers only, a decision that failed to diminish widespread condemnation from numerous nations.
Musk on Saturday also said the uproar was part of efforts to "suppress free speech."
