Fraud surpasses ransomware as top global cyber risk
(MENAFN) Cyber-enabled fraud has overtaken ransomware as one of the most widespread global cyber threats, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 released Monday.
The report shows that fraud and phishing are now the primary cybersecurity concerns for CEOs, reflecting the increasing societal and economic impact of cybercrime across industries and regions.
Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in shaping these risks. The report notes that 87% of respondents observed rising AI-related vulnerabilities in 2025, while 94% of leaders expect AI to be the most significant factor influencing cybersecurity in 2026.
Geopolitical fragmentation is also intensifying these threats, undermining confidence in national cyber preparedness. About 31% of survey participants reported low confidence in their country’s ability to respond to major cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure.
"As cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people’s lives," said Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the World Economic Forum.
The report further highlighted growing gaps in cyber resilience, driven by skills shortages, limited resources, and increasing reliance on supply chains. Among large companies, 65% identified third-party and supply chain risks as the greatest obstacle to strengthening cybersecurity.
"The weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply chain risks are upending traditional cyber defences," added Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Cybersecurity.
The findings are based on insights from 804 business leaders across 92 countries.
