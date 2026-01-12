US Decapitation Doctrine Signals End Of Westphalian Order

MENAFN - Asia Times) For nearly four centuries, the global order has rested on the foundation of Westphalian sovereignty: the idea that a state has exclusive authority over its territory and that a head of state is shielded from the jurisdiction of foreign courts. Now that principle has not merely been challenged. It was dismantled.

The capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by US special forces in Caracas and their transfer to US custody marks the birth of what we might call the“decapitation doctrine.” It is a shift that moves the world away from universal law and toward a system where geography determines your level of immunity.

The Trump administration's rationale for“Operation Absolute Resolve” is framed as a law enforcement action rather than an act of war. By relying on a narco-terrorism indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, Washington has bypassed the United Nations and the traditional mechanisms of international conflict.

The message is as clear as it is jarring: the United States no longer views the recognition of a foreign leader as a barrier to domestic prosecution. A leader who is deemed a criminal by the Department of Justice is subject to the same reach as any common cartel boss.

This development is a logical, if extreme, conclusion to a decade of eroding global norms. We have seen the steady decline of multilateral institutions and the rise of transactional diplomacy. But by“running” Venezuela – as President Trump on January 3 vowed to do – the United States is doing more than pursuing a fugitive. It is declaring a new Monroe Doctrine for the twenty-first century.