403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cyber Fraud Now Among Top Global Digital Threats
(MENAFN) Digitally enabled fraud has eclipsed ransomware to become among the most widespread global cybersecurity dangers, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, unveiled Monday.
The analysis reveals that fraud and phishing now rank as chief executives' primary cybersecurity worries, underscoring the expanding societal and financial consequences of cyber-enabled criminal activity spanning regions and industries.
The document emphasized artificial intelligence's accelerating influence in transforming cyber dangers, with 87% of respondents reporting rising AI-related vulnerabilities in 2025 and 94% of leaders expecting AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026.
Geopolitical division is intensifying these hazards, eroding trust in national cyber readiness. The findings show 31% of respondents expressed low confidence in their country's ability to respond to major cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure.
"As cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people's lives," said Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director of the World Economic Forum.
The analysis also identified expanding disparities in cyber resilience, fueled by talent shortages, resource limitations and increasing supply chain dependencies. Among large companies, 65% cited third-party and supply chain risks as their greatest barrier to cyber resilience.
"The weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply chain risks are upending traditional cyber defences," said Paolo Dal Cin, the global lead of Accenture Cybersecurity.
The survey drew on insights from 804 business leaders across 92 countries.
The analysis reveals that fraud and phishing now rank as chief executives' primary cybersecurity worries, underscoring the expanding societal and financial consequences of cyber-enabled criminal activity spanning regions and industries.
The document emphasized artificial intelligence's accelerating influence in transforming cyber dangers, with 87% of respondents reporting rising AI-related vulnerabilities in 2025 and 94% of leaders expecting AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026.
Geopolitical division is intensifying these hazards, eroding trust in national cyber readiness. The findings show 31% of respondents expressed low confidence in their country's ability to respond to major cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure.
"As cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people's lives," said Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director of the World Economic Forum.
The analysis also identified expanding disparities in cyber resilience, fueled by talent shortages, resource limitations and increasing supply chain dependencies. Among large companies, 65% cited third-party and supply chain risks as their greatest barrier to cyber resilience.
"The weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction and systemic supply chain risks are upending traditional cyber defences," said Paolo Dal Cin, the global lead of Accenture Cybersecurity.
The survey drew on insights from 804 business leaders across 92 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment