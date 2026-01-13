21 Palestinians, Including 18 Children, Die From Cold In Gaza Refugee Camps

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Gaza's media office reported that at least 21 Palestinians, including 18 children, have died from extreme cold in refugee camps since the start of Israel's assault. Officials warned that the humanitarian crisis in these camps could worsen as winter conditions persist.

Most deaths occurred among families living in temporary shelters, which provide minimal protection against harsh winter weather. Children and infants are particularly vulnerable, forced to endure freezing temperatures without heating or basic winter supplies.

The rising death toll reflects the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, ongoing blockades, and the forced displacement of more than 1.5 million Palestinians. Many families have no safe place to escape the cold.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed over 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 others, compounding the difficulties faced in refugee camps.

Gaza's media office stressed that unless aid reaches the camps soon, cold-related fatalities are likely to rise, especially among children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, Israel has continued to restrict entry of essential winter supplies, including shelters, heaters, and reconstruction materials.

Humanitarian organizations warn that without urgent relief and support, the winter crisis in Gaza's camps could claim many more lives in the coming weeks.

