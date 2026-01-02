Banxa & Vicox Legal: Leaders In Real Estate Transactions With Cryptocurrency In Europe

The partnership establishes a fully regulated legal and financial framework that enables international investors to acquire properties across Europe (primarily in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Montenegro) using cryptocurrency; safely, transparently, and in full compliance with European law.

Vicox Legal, a pioneering European law firm specialising in legal advisory for real estate transactions involving crypto assets, has partnered with Banxa, a globally regulated stablecoin and crypto payments infrastructure provider. Together, they deliver a seamless and compliant solution that enables investors to purchase real estate across Southern Europe using digital currencies.

This strategic alliance reinforces both companies' positions as international authorities in legal compliance, fintech innovation, and operational security, bridging the gap between digital finance and traditional real estate investment.

European Market Leadership in Crypto Real Estate

Vicox Legal is recognised as one of Europe's leading law firms for property transactions conducted with cryptocurrencies (operating primarily in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Montenegro). With extensive experience and numerous successful case studies, the firm provides a comprehensive legal framework covering property due diligence, fiscal and notarial management, AML/KYC compliance, and tax optimisation for both EU and non-EU investors.

Regulatory Assurance & Banxa's Global Compliance Network

Banxa operates in over 200 countries, under multiple international regulatory frameworks ensuring full legal compliance. Its European entity (EU Internet Ventures B.V.) has recently been granted a MiCA licence in the Netherlands, authorising it to operate as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) across 30 European Economic Areas.

Banxa also holds key global accreditations, including:



Financial Conduct Authority (United Kingdom) – Registered Cryptoasset Service Provider

AUSTRAC (Australia) – Registered Digital Currency Exchange

FINTRAC (Canada) – Money Services Business Licence Money Transmitter Licences (MTLs) – Across several U.S. states

With these licences in place, every crypto-to-fiat transaction is handled securely, transparently, and with full regulatory compliance, providing clients with complete confidence.

Transparency, Legal Security and Due Diligence

Vicox Legal ensures 100% compliant processes (from verifying property ownership, urban planning, and registry checks, to validating the source of crypto funds, ensuring AML/KYC compliance, tax planning, and notarial authentication). Clients can also request an independent compliance report certifying the full legality of the operation.

Overview of the Joint Service Structure

Secure and fully compliant onboarding process (including personal identification, wallet source verification, and AML/KYC checks) under EU and GDPR regulations.Comprehensive property review (registry, urban planning, encumbrances, contract drafting, and tax implications). Vicox Legal leads this phase to ensure full legal protection and transparency.Banxa provides the regulated payment rails and licences required for compliant, instant crypto-to-fiat conversion (mitigating volatility and legal risk).Vicox Legal coordinates the notarial signing, tax filings (ITP, VAT, etc.), and property registration across all five jurisdictions (Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Montenegro) while also providing post-acquisition tax guidance for non-resident investors.

Expanding Access to Asian Investors

With the growing interest from Asian markets (including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and mainland China), Vicox Legal and Banxa are opening secure channels for investors in Asia who wish to diversify their portfolios through European real estate. This partnership acts as a trusted and compliant bridge between Asian capital and the European property market, offering regulatory transparency, secure crypto-fiat conversion, and legal peace of mind.

Context and Relevance

Europe's southern real estate markets (particularly Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Montenegro) are increasingly attracting international buyers seeking stability, lifestyle, and long-term value growth. For crypto investors, this collaboration represents the first truly compliant and operationally secure solution to acquire European properties using digital assets.

About Vicox Legal

Vicox Legal is a leading European law firm specialising in digital economy, fintech, blockchain, and real estate law. With offices and active operations across Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, and Montenegro, the firm has successfully advised multiple real estate transactions settled in cryptocurrency, ensuring regulatory compliance, legal security, and fiscal efficiency for investors worldwide.

Website: www.vicox.legal

About Banxa

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto, empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms and unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets.

Website: www.banxa.com