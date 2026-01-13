403
UK to criminalize creation of non-consensual AI deepfake images
(MENAFN) The UK government announced Monday that creating non-consensual sexualized images using artificial intelligence will become a criminal offense this week, following growing concerns over AI deepfakes.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the move comes after investigations into the AI chatbot Grok, developed by Elon Musk’s social media company X, which has been used to generate sexual images of individuals without their consent.
X will now be required under UK law to remove deepfake content, with Kendall describing the sexualized images as “weapons of abuse.”
"Under the Online Safety Act, sharing intimate images without someone's consent or threatening to share them, including images of people in their underwear, is a criminal offence for individuals and for platforms," she told members of Parliament.
She added: "The Data Act, passed last year, made it a criminal offence to create or request the creation of non-consensual intimate images. Today I can announce to the House that this offence will be brought into force this week, and that I will make it a priority offence in the Online Safety Act too."
Kendall described the deepfake content circulating on X as “vile” and emphasized its illegality.
"In recent days, the Grok AI tool on the social media platform X has been used to create and share degrading, non-consensual, sexual, intimate deepfakes. The content which has circulated on X is vile. It’s not just an affront to decent society. It is illegal," she said.
The UK’s online safety regulator, Ofcom, has opened a formal investigation into X over concerns that Grok has been used to produce sexualized imagery. The probe will examine whether the platform has failed to meet obligations under the Online Safety Act, including assessing the risk of UK users encountering illegal content and updating risk evaluations following major changes to its services.
