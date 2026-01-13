403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU orders Musk’s X to act on sexually explicit AI deepfakes
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Monday ordered Elon Musk’s social media platform X to urgently address the circulation of sexually explicit deepfake content created by its AI tool Grok, warning that regulatory action would follow if the platform fails to act.
"If they don’t act, we will," said EU Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, referencing statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemning the use of AI to produce sexualized images of women and children.
Von der Leyen described the situation as “unthinkable” and expressed shock that technology platforms are enabling users “to digitally undress women and children online,” emphasizing that the damage caused by deepfakes is “very real.”
"We will not be outsourcing child protection and consent to Silicon Valley. If they don’t act, we will," she added in a recent media interview.
The warning comes amid mounting controversy over Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into X, following reports that it has been used to generate and share sexually abusive images.
Pinho highlighted that responsibility rests squarely with the company operating the platform.
"It is up to this company to address this, indeed appalling situation. Otherwise, indeed, we will act... This is a very concrete call for the company, which is responsible for these deepfakes, to address it," she said.
Another EU spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, rejected attempts to frame the issue as a matter of free speech. "Drawing a parallel between freedom of speech and an AI tool that generates child sexual abuse material is dangerous nonsense, especially when it comes from the owner of a tech company," he said.
"If they don’t act, we will," said EU Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, referencing statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemning the use of AI to produce sexualized images of women and children.
Von der Leyen described the situation as “unthinkable” and expressed shock that technology platforms are enabling users “to digitally undress women and children online,” emphasizing that the damage caused by deepfakes is “very real.”
"We will not be outsourcing child protection and consent to Silicon Valley. If they don’t act, we will," she added in a recent media interview.
The warning comes amid mounting controversy over Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI and integrated into X, following reports that it has been used to generate and share sexually abusive images.
Pinho highlighted that responsibility rests squarely with the company operating the platform.
"It is up to this company to address this, indeed appalling situation. Otherwise, indeed, we will act... This is a very concrete call for the company, which is responsible for these deepfakes, to address it," she said.
Another EU spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, rejected attempts to frame the issue as a matter of free speech. "Drawing a parallel between freedom of speech and an AI tool that generates child sexual abuse material is dangerous nonsense, especially when it comes from the owner of a tech company," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment