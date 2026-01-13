403
Elon Musk plans to release X’s algorithm to public
(MENAFN) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced plans to release the full algorithm behind his US-based social media platform X within seven days.
"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days," Musk said on his platform.
He added that updates would be issued every four weeks, accompanied by detailed developer notes explaining any changes.
The announcement comes amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Last week, the European Commission extended a retention order on X’s algorithms and its handling of illegal content through the end of 2026, according to spokesperson Thomas Regnier.
Paris prosecutors also launched an investigation last July into alleged algorithm manipulation and improper data collection by X, which the platform dismissed as a politically motivated probe threatening free speech.
Musk’s announcement arrives as criticism continues over Grok, X’s AI chatbot, which has been used to manipulate images, including those of women and children. After widespread condemnation, the image manipulation feature was restricted to paying subscribers, but the move did little to ease international concerns. Musk has framed the controversy as part of a broader campaign to “suppress free speech.”
