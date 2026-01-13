403
EU Parliament bars Iranian diplomats over ongoing unrest
(MENAFN) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced Monday that all Iranian diplomatic staff and representatives are banned from Parliament premises in response to ongoing protests across Iran.
"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola wrote on social media.
She added, "This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder."
Earlier Monday, a European Commission spokesperson said that EU member states are holding confidential talks on whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
"The discussion among member states has been ongoing under confidential rules, as per established procedure, and I will not be able to go into details," Anouar El Anouni told reporters in Brussels. He noted that such a designation would require unanimous approval from all EU countries.
El Anouni also highlighted that the Revolutionary Guard is already subject to extensive EU sanctions covering Iran’s weapons programs, human rights violations, and support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
"We stand ready to propose new more severe sanctions following the violent crackdown on protesters. This is a decision for member states to take unanimously in the council," he added.
The current wave of demonstrations began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the sharp decline of the rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities across the country.
