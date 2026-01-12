Russian Assault Units Trying To Penetrate Northern Pokrovsk Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian invaders are also trying to conduct active operations in the industrial zone on the northwestern outskirts of the city. Their goal is to amass forces for further advancement toward Hryshyne.

Ukrainian defenders are acting proactively, using strike drones and artillery, preventing Russian forces from concentrating manpower and equipment or launching an offensive.

The colder weather is complicating combat operations for both sides. Ukrainian forces are providing their units with necessary resources to maintain combat capability in low temperatures, including the delivery of warm clothing and individual heating equipment to troops.

At the same time, logistical support in the combat zone remains challenging. Heavy drones and ground robotic platforms are being used to deliver supplies.