UAE: 70,000 Eco-Friendly Balloons Released Into The Sky At Winterland Al Ain

Al Ain's skyline turned into a vibrant spectacle as 70,000 environmentally friendly balloons were released during a celebratory event at Winterland Al Ain, near Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, drawing families and children for an evening filled with colour and joy.

Moayed, the event's administrative director, said the idea behind the launch was driven by the desire to offer something different and create a genuine moment of happiness for everyone.“We wanted to present a unique experience that brings real joy and reflects our commitment to continuous development,” he said.

Sustainability was a key priority, despite organisational challenges and tight timelines. The balloons were made from biodegradable, eco-friendly materials, reinforcing the message that entertainment and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.“True success lies in delivering enjoyment while staying true to our values,” Moayed added.

He noted that the event carried a broader message that Winterland Al Ain is an evolving experience.“We embrace challenges, learn from every stage, and work continuously to improve what we offer. This event tells our visitors that what's coming next will always be better,” he said.

Visitors also shared their excitement about the experience. Rashid Al Mansoori described the scene as impressive and memorable, saying it created a joyful atmosphere for both children and adults.

Abdullah Al Mazmi praised the organisation and the focus on sustainability, noting that the use of eco-friendly materials reflected a growing awareness in large-scale events.

Meanwhile, Afraa Al Rashidi said the balloon release created a special moment for families.“It was a beautiful and exciting experience for the children, and we would love to see more events like this that bring families together in a safe and enjoyable setting,” she said.