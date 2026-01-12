Dubai Businessman Decries 'Language Of War', Says World Does Not Need 'New Battles'

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor criticised recent "intimidation" by US President Donald Trump, whom he said repeatedly resorted to "exaggeration and the language of force."

After an unprecedented US military operation that "captured" the leading figure of another country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump's actions have been at the centre of recent debates around global politics.

Soon after the US strike on Venezuela, Trump threatened several other countries and territori s - Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Iran, and Greenland. For most of these areas, it is not the first time that the US President has had something to say about their national affairs.

Al Habtoor said that while the "language of war and escalation may seem more populist, peace is the best option."

Why does he [Trump] seek to create enmities and tensions in the world, especially with his traditional allies, chief among them the countries of NATO, of which he is a part of this partnership that has existed for decades?

The Dubai billionaire pointed to the need for a diplomatic stance if the US has "legitimate concerns or strategic interests that need protection".

If escalation and violence, "as seen in Venezuela and elsewhere" is prioritised over negotiation, dialogue and joint action with partners, it could "open doors to military confrontations that the world does not need today," Al Habtoor added.

He said European countries have "a great responsibility to unite and act as an impregnable barrier against any rush that could lead to dangerous escalation".

Trump earlier claimed that his country would "run" Venezuela, and that the US is "not afraid of boots on the ground". Such approaches that use force to solve global issues will not create stability, but will wind up "sowing the seeds of conflict in more than one region," Al Habtoor said.

Khalaf Al Habtoor was among those who reacted strongly when the US forces' seizure of the Venezuelan leader, questioning how one nation was able to forcefully enter another sovereign nation.

Since the strike, Trump has sent US oil companies into Venezuela and warned that the interim leader Delcy Rodríguez may pay a bigger price than Maduro "if she doesn't do what's right". More recently, on January 12, he also described himself as the acting president of Venezuela in a Truth Social post. However, no official documentation or legal framework exists indicating that the US President holds any governing role in Venezuela as of now.

The true power of a leader lies not in igniting crises, but in "avoiding slipping into confrontations where there is no winner", managing differences, and building a consensus, Al Habtoor said. He urged "reason, wisdom, and self-control in addressing sensitive issues."

Al Habtoor, a well-known philanthropist, is known for his open discussions on social issues. The businessman, who frequently offers aid to war-ravaged communities, cautioned that while peace may not be the easiest path, it is the safest path to a stable and just future.