US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor Arrives In India, Says 'Incredible Opportunities Ahead For Two Nations'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the row over US Commerce Secretary Lutnick's 'inaccurate' remark, and Trump's backing for a bill proposing 500% tariff on Russian oil, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, has arrived in New Delhi. He said that“incredible opportunities lie ahead for both nations.”

"Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!" he said on social media after landing in the national capital on Friday night, 9 January.

Gor – aged 38-years-old – known to be a key member of US President Donald Trump's inner circle, was sworn in as the US envoy to India around mid-November last year.

India calls Lutnick's remarks 'inaccurate'

His arrival in India came as a fresh row erupted between the two sides following US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claim that the proposed trade deal between the two countries couldn't be sealed last year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a telephone call to President Donald Trump.

New Delhi on Friday rejected the claim and described Lutnick's remarks as "inaccurate".

Gor was serving as the White House personnel director when President Trump named him in August to be the next US envoy to New Delhi.

The India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50% including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from tariff, the relations witnessed a downturn on a number of other issues, including Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

'..trusting Sergio'

The US Senate confirmed Gor in October to serve as the US' next ambassador to India.

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country's most important international relationships and that's the strategic partnership with India," Trump had said after Gor's oath ceremony.

Gor had described his new role as "an honour of a lifetime" and said he looks forward to "enhancing" the relationship between the US and India.

He played a major role in the political action committee (PAC) of Trump's campaign in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, and his influence increased manifold after he was tasked with vetting political appointees in the new administration.

In January last year, the then US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, stepped down from the post paving the way for the Trump administration to appoint its new envoy.

Gor had visited India for six days in October, days after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate. He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit.