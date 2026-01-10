403
Kuwait Rejects Recognition Of Somaliland As Independent State -- FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya reaffirmed his country's firm opposition to "the infamous declaration" of the Israeli occupation authorities on recognition of the so-called Somaliland as an independent state.
The State of Kuwait fully supports the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia over all its territories and strongly condemns any measures that might transgress Somalia's security and national unity, he said in a speech to the 22nd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.
Al-Yahya thanked sisterly Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Turkiye for calling the OIC extraordinary ministerial meeting, and the OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha for setting the stage for it.
"The Israeli occupation authorities' infamous declaration, dated December 26, 2025, on recognition of the so-called Somaliland constitutes a flagrant violation of Somalia's sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity, and a transgression on the country's internationally-recognized borders," Al-Yahya affirmed.
"No sooner had the (Middle East) region recovered from the consequences of the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip than it (the region) was shocked by another violation of the rules of the international law as seen in the infamous recognition of, and visit exchanges with, the so-called Somaliland.
"The latest move by the Israeli occupation authorities signaled their expansionist schemes, and posed serious threat to peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea basin.
"This move could only lead to more tensions and conflicts in the region, which is detrimental to efforts to promote security and stability in the region and beyond.
"It could also create a fragile regional environment conducive to extremist and terrorist groups," he stressed.
A-Yahya renewed Kuwait's rejection of the illegal declaration and any unilateral step that run counter to the principles of the international law, the OIC charter and the diplomatic norms governing state-to-state relations.
Reaffirming Kuwait's support to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the minister stressed that Somaliland region must remain an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
The extraordinary meeting gathered Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali and his peers from other OIC member states, as well as OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha. (pickup previous) rg
