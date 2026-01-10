DHL Express Bangladesh, NCC Bank Partner To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Dhaka: DHL Express Bangladesh and National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank PLC have partnered to lower greenhouse gas emissions for the bank's international air shipments by 30% utilizing DHL's GoGreen Plus service, as per a release from the logistics company.

DHL's GoGreen Plus service will empower NCC Bank to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions in up- and downstream transportation and distribution. This "insetting" approach would allow the bank to curtail the carbon emissions associated with their shipments.

Through the book-and-claim model, DHL substitutes fossil fuels with sustainable fuels across its network and assigns the resulting environmental benefits to customers, like NCC Bank, who invest in its GoGreen Plus solution, even if their shipments are not directly transported with these fuels.

Currently, DHL's GoGreen Plus is the only solution in the global express logistics industry that enables customers to leverage sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to minimize emissions linked to their shipments.

Md. Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh, said NCC Bank has taken a meaningful step toward reducing the environmental footprint of its shipments. Together, they would be able to accelerate the adoption of SAF across the air transport industry.

In 2023, DHL Express launched the GoGreen Plus service, allowing customers to reduce the CO2e emissions associated with their air freight with the help of SAF. The program supports DHL Group's global commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

