Six People Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Shelling


2026-01-10 08:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Tiahynka, Odradokamyianka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were attacked by Russian aviation, drones, and artillery.

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas. In particular, seven multi-story buildings and six private houses, an agricultural enterprise, a farm building, a gas pipeline, a parking lot, and private cars were damaged.

Six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Pukudin added that on January 9, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region.

Read also: Emergency power cuts reintroduced in Kyiv and surrounding region

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, Russian troops struck 30 settlements in the Kherson region, killing three people and injuring ten others, including two children.

UkrinForm

