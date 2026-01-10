JD-U, BJP Claim Growing Fresh Internal Dissent Within Lalu Yadav Family After Rohini Acharya's Cryptic Social Media Post

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) A cryptic social media post by Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Janata Dal United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, claiming that there is growing internal dissent within the Yadav family that could soon turn into an open conflict.

The controversy erupted after Rohini Acharya shared a strongly worded post on social media, which, without naming anyone, has been widely interpreted as an attack on her brother and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In her social media post, she suggested that to destroy a“great legacy", outsiders are not required, as one's own people are sufficient.

In a Facebook post, Rohini Acharya wrote that it is "shocking when those who owe their identity and existence to a legacy themselves try to erase its symbols".

She also warned that when wisdom is clouded and arrogance takes over, destructive forces begin to dominate a person's thinking and decision-making.

Her remarks have intensified speculation about discord within the RJD's first family.

Speaking to IANS, JD-U National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "There is growing internal dissent within Lalu Yadav's family, which is turning into an open conflict. Recent developments show clear opposition against Tejashwi Yadav, along with Tejashwi's close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Neemat. A significant split within the Yadav family cannot be ruled out, and since it is a family-based party, this is likely to impact the party's organisational structure as well."

JD-U MLA Pappu Verma said, "Rohini Acharya is a woman, a young girl, a daughter. We won't comment on her personally, but what she has written is correct. I will not comment more as it is their (Yadav family's) personal matter."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "No one is breaking her (Rohini Acharya's) house, their own (RJD) people are breaking the house. It's their personal matter and I will not comment more."

The controversy comes in the aftermath of a major electoral setback for the RJD in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

The RJD managed to win only 25 seats out of more than 140 it contested, while the NDA swept the polls with a massive majority.

The BJP and JD-U secured 89 and 85 seats respectively, with the NDA crossing the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Assembly.

RJD's allies also fared poorly, with Congress winning just six seats and the Left parties making little impact.

The newly formed Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, failed to open its account.

A day after the crushing defeat, Rohini Acharya announced that she was quitting politics and severing ties with her family.

In an emotional post, she alleged that she was abused, humiliated, and even assaulted by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide and RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, after raising questions about the party's poor electoral performance.