Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
50,000 People Left Without Power Due To Enemy Attack In Dnipro

50,000 People Left Without Power Due To Enemy Attack In Dnipro


2026-01-10 06:04:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to the Russian night strike on Dnipro, more than 50,000 people were left without electricity. City services, together with energy companies, are doing everything possible to restore electricity to households as soon as possible,” Filatov said.

It is also noted that nine high-rise buildings were damaged, with approximately 400 windows broken, as well as garages and cars damaged. Municipal services have been working on the site since nightfall. A district administration headquarters has also been set up to advise people on how to apply for state“e-Restoration” assistance.

Read also: Emergency power cuts reintroduced in Kyiv and surrounding region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 10, enemy drones attacked Dnipro, and a series of explosions were heard in the city.

Photos: Mykola Miakshikov / Ukrinform

MENAFN10012026000193011044ID1110580694



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search