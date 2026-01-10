50,000 People Left Without Power Due To Enemy Attack In Dnipro
“Due to the Russian night strike on Dnipro, more than 50,000 people were left without electricity. City services, together with energy companies, are doing everything possible to restore electricity to households as soon as possible,” Filatov said.
It is also noted that nine high-rise buildings were damaged, with approximately 400 windows broken, as well as garages and cars damaged. Municipal services have been working on the site since nightfall. A district administration headquarters has also been set up to advise people on how to apply for state“e-Restoration” assistance.Read also: Emergency power cuts reintroduced in Kyiv and surrounding region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 10, enemy drones attacked Dnipro, and a series of explosions were heard in the city.
Photos: Mykola Miakshikov / Ukrinform
