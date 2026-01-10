Azerbaijan's Newly Appointed Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Mexico's Foreign Ministry (PHOTO)
In a formal ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters, Ambassador Fataliyev met with the Director General of Protocol, Jonathan Chait. The meeting marks the first step in the formal accreditation process for the envoy, who succeeds a period of active high-level engagement between Baku and Mexico City.
During the exchange, both officials discussed the current state of bilateral relations and identified key sectors for future cooperation, including trade, energy, and cultural exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment