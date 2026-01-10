Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Newly Appointed Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Mexico's Foreign Ministry (PHOTO)

2026-01-10 02:04:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan's newly appointed ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, officially commenced his diplomatic mission this morning by presenting copies of his credentials to the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico announced on its official X account, Trend reports.

In a formal ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters, Ambassador Fataliyev met with the Director General of Protocol, Jonathan Chait. The meeting marks the first step in the formal accreditation process for the envoy, who succeeds a period of active high-level engagement between Baku and Mexico City.

During the exchange, both officials discussed the current state of bilateral relations and identified key sectors for future cooperation, including trade, energy, and cultural exchange.









Trend News Agency

