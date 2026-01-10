403
South Africa hosts multinational naval drill amid US concerns
(MENAFN) South Africa has launched a joint maritime military exercise alongside Russia, China, and Iran, holding the weeklong drill near Cape Town at a time of heightened global political tension, according to reports. Analysts have warned that the move could place additional pressure on Pretoria’s already delicate relationship with Washington.
The naval operation, known as WILL FOR PEACE 2026, began on Jan. 9 and is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 16. The drills are taking place within South Africa’s territorial waters, with China acting as the lead coordinating nation for the exercise.
According to statements by the South African National Defense Force, the operation is intended to enhance maritime security, protect key shipping lanes, strengthen cooperation among participating forces, and support broader regional stability at sea.
The exercise has drawn criticism from within South Africa’s governing coalition. The Democratic Alliance, a member of the National Unity government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress, voiced strong opposition to the drills.
In a statement, the party said, “Calling these drills ‘BRICS cooperation’ is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran.”
Responding to the criticism, Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa said in comments to local media that South Africa’s military has a long-standing history of conducting joint naval exercises with partner nations.
He said, “It’s not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS,’’ emphasizing that such cooperation is consistent with the country’s broader international engagements.
