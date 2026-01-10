Border Guards Hit Russian Tank And UAV Antennas In North Slobozhanskyi Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

“In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards from the DESTRUCTION TEAM unit hit an enemy tank, an Position of the AGS (Automatic Grenade Launcher System), UAV control antennas, and communications,” the post says.

In addition, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kursk direction, drone operators of the Steel Border border brigade destroyed a quad bike, a communications antenna, and four shelters of Russian invaders.

Photo: Ministry of Defense