Border Guards Hit Russian Tank And UAV Antennas In North Slobozhanskyi Direction
“In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, border guards from the DESTRUCTION TEAM unit hit an enemy tank, an Position of the AGS (Automatic Grenade Launcher System), UAV control antennas, and communications,” the post says.Read also: Russia deliberately used Oreshnik missile close to EU border – Zelensky
In addition, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kursk direction, drone operators of the Steel Border border brigade destroyed a quad bike, a communications antenna, and four shelters of Russian invaders.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment